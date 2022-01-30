MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's and women's track and field teams each took first place at the Mark Schuck Open and Multi, which wrapped up Saturday at Myers Field House.
For the men, Kornelius Klah won the 400-meter dash 49.83 seconds and 60 hurdles in 7.98.
Shaheed Hickman won the 60-meter dash in 6.76 seconds, Max DePrenger won the 300 dash in 35.73, and Tanner Maier won the 800 run in 1:54.04.
In the 4x200 relay, Prince Nti, Josh Phelps, Ezekiel Clark and Eddie Blackwell won in 1:30.36.
In the pole vault, Carson Dittel was the winner at 15-feet-7. Steven Orzolek took first in the shot put at 55-3/4, and Carter Aguilera won the weight throw at 61-5.
Nick Durnin won the heptathlon with 4,544 points, taking first in the 60 dash, 60 hurdles, long jump and shot put.
The women's team won its fourth consecutive meet.
Ja'Cey Simmons won the 200 dash in 24.66, which is best in Division II.
Caitlyn Jones took first in the 60 dash in 7.68 seconds, Rose Cramer won the 300 dash in 39.33, and Sherona Stewart won the 400 dash in 57.51.
Denisha Cartwright won the 60 hurdles in 8.63.
Simmons, Cartwright, Rose Gaye and Carson Fields took first in the 4x200 relay in 1:41.07, and Gaye, Stewart, Mackenzie Woodard and Cramer won the 4x400 relay in 3:52.75.
Paige Hickson won the pole vault at 12-1 1/2, and Kary Petricka finished first in the long jump at 19-3/4.
The Mavericks host the Ted Nelson Classic at Saturday at Myers Field House.
