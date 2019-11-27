If a player wants to stop into Minnesota State women’s basketball coach Emilee Thiesse’s office to clear up some confusion over schemes or strategies, she can open her laptop and find the video of a recent practice.
If coach Matt Margenthaler wants to stop men’s basketball practice to show his players how a new technique is or isn’t being done properly, he can walk over to the courtside I-pad and review that video.
Minnesota State is using new technology to record video of games and practices at Bresnan Arena, as well as provide game-day streaming, and it’s web-based, real-time artificial intelligence is something the Minnesota State coaches are still learning how to use.
“It’s still so new,” Thiesse said. “We’re just starting to scratch the surface, but we’re excited about what it could do for us.”
At a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meeting last summer, officials started talking about this new technology from a company called Keemotion. Minnesota Crookston, Upper Iowa, Concordia-St. Paul and Wayne State were already using the system to record practices, stream games and provide improved replay capability for officials.
Minnesota State had been using another university department to staff and handle the web streaming of games, and the basketball teams had to film their own practices, then have that video broken down into useful portions.
With Keemotion, which is available all day, every day, there are three cameras mounted high at Bresnan Arena: one in the middle of the court and one behind each basket. By not having to hire staff, the technology will save money, perhaps pay for itself within a year, which is important as athletic department budgets continue to be tightened.
The motion-detecting system has a camera on all areas of the court, and with someone tagging any portion of a game or practice, three views of that play may be available as a learning tool for coaches or to get calls right by game officials.
“Kids can come into my office, and they’re confused about what we’re doing,” Thiesse said. “We can just pull it up on the computer and show them. It’s super handy.”
As of now, the new technology isn’t allowed during games, on the benches or in the locker room, but can be accessed at any point during practice.
“It’s a great teaching tool,” Margenthaler said. “If we want to look at how we handle ball screens, we can bring the guys over and show them what we’re not doing and they can see it right away.”
For any fans who have watched the games, you can see the difference. The camera angle is wider, and there are no longer hand-held cameras on the baseline. The audio has now been synched with the video, and a couple of kinks have been work out that should help with in-game replays, which used to be a big problem at Minnesota State.
In the future, volleyball and wrestling will likely be added to the Keemotion stream, which isn’t available for outdoor events.
“It has a lot of potential,” Margenthaler said. “We’re still trying to figure out all the things we can do with this.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.