LOUSVILLE, Ky. -- The Minnesota State volleyball team rallied to defeat Bellarmine in five sets Saturday, capping a perfect weekend at the Bellarmine Invitational.
The Mavericks, who won twice on Friday, defeated Virginia State 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 and Bellarmine 20-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-8.
Jessica Nelson led the team with 10 kills against Virginia State, while Alivia Garbe and Anissa Janzig each had nine. Dana Schindler recorded 37 assists.
Garbe made 21 kills against Bellarmine, and Schindler had 49 assists. Mara Quam finished with 15 digs, going over 1,000 for her career.
Minnesota State (7-1) begins the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule at Bemidji State on Friday and Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.
