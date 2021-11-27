SAN ANTONIO — Joey Batt finished with 17 points and five steals for the Minnesota State women's basketball team in an 81-72 nonconferene victory over St. Mary’s in the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic finale Saturday.
MSU forced 16 first-half turnovers and led 47-27 at halftime, before holding on for the victory.
Taylor Theusch finished with 15 points for MSU, while Rylee Menster added 14 points.
The Mavericks (5-0, 1-0 in NSIC) host Upper Iowa at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bresnan Arena.
