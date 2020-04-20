MANKATO -- Jinda Guidinger, a 5-foot-11 forward, is transferring to Minnesota State from Western Illinois and will join the Mavericks women's basketball team next season.
Guidinger, who is from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, played 50 games with six starts in two seasons at Western Illinois.
"We are very excited to add Jinda to our Maverick family," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said in a press release. "She is a player that we had a previous connection with after recruiting her out of high school, so we feel very confident that she will be a great fit at MSU."
The Mavericks have signed four high-schoolers for next season: guard Ali Hunstad of Zumbrota-Mazeppa; guard Grace Mueller of Mequon, Wisconsin; forward Emily Russo of New Prague; and guard Taylor Theusch of Fountain City, Wisconsin.
