NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — The Minnesota State women's hockey team scored three times in the second period en route to a 3-0 season-opening victory over Merrimack Friday.
Charlotte Akervik started the scoring with a power-play goal at 11:41. Akervik finished with a goal and an assist in the game.
Kelsey King scored a short-handed goal at 15:59, and Brooke Bryant capped the scoring just minutes later at 18:17.
Alexis Paddington finished with two assists for the Mavericks.
Shots on goal favored MSU 31-16. Calla Frank made 16 saves to get the shutout for MSU.
The Mavericks (1-0) complete their series at Merrimack at 3 p.m. Saturday.
