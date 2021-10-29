MANKATO — Brooke Bryant scored the lone goal for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 2-1 WCHA loss to No. 1 Wisconsin Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

After Wisconsin scored first at 5:02 of the first period, Bryant tied it at 13:18. The Badgers got the game-winner at 3:37 of the third period.

Shots on goal favored Wisconsin 39-15. Calla Frank made 37 saves in goal for MSU.

The Mavericks (5-4, 1-4 in WCHA) finish their series with the Badgers at 2:01 p.m. Saturday.

