MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's basketball team received eight first-place votes and were ranked No. 1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches' poll, which was released Thursday.
Minnesota State received 216 points in the poll. Minnesota Duluth was ranked second at 213, receiving seven first-place votes.
Augustana, Sioux Falls and Concordia-St. Paul finish the top five.
The Mavericks (21-7, 16-5 in Northern Sun last season) host North Central on Monday, Nov. 14, before playing in the Fort Hays State tournament on Nov. 18-19.
The Minnesota State men’s team was picked to finish seventh in the Northern Sun preseason coaches’ poll.
The Mavericks, who were 16-10, 9-9 in Northern Sun games, received a total of 145 points. Minnesota Duluth topped the poll with 13 first-place votes and 222 points, with Minnesota State-Moorhead in second with 206 points.
Wayne State rounded out the top three, followed by Northern State, Upper Iowa and Augustana.
Minnesota State hosts an exhibition game against Gustavus Adolphus on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., at Bresnan Arena. The regular season begins on Friday, Nov. 11, as the Mavericks take on Missouri Southern in the Central Region Challenge at Kansas City, Missouri.
The Free Press
