NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — Brooke Bryant and Brittyn Fleming each finished with two goals and an assist for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 9-3 nonconference victory over Merrimack Saturday.
Claire Butorac finished with a goal and two assists for the Mavericks, while Sydney Langseth, Kennedy Bobyck, Kelsey King and Danielle England also scored.
Shots on goal favored Merrimack 30-27. Lauren Barbro made 27 saves for MSU in the victory.
The Mavericks (2-0) host Minnesota-Duluth Friday.
