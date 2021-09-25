NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — Brooke Bryant and Brittyn Fleming each finished with two goals and an assist for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 9-3 nonconference victory over Merrimack Saturday.

Claire Butorac finished with a goal and two assists for the Mavericks, while Sydney Langseth, Kennedy Bobyck, Kelsey King and Danielle England also scored.

Shots on goal favored Merrimack 30-27. Lauren Barbro made 27 saves for MSU in the victory.

The Mavericks (2-0) host Minnesota-Duluth Friday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you