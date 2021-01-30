MANKATO — Jessica Kondas scored 52 seconds into overtime as Minnesota State defeated Bemidji State 3-2 in a WCHA women’s hockey game Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks (6-9-1)won 1-0 in overtime Friday to sweep the series. Minnesota State is 5-0-1 against the Beavers this season.
Kelsey King scored in the first period to put the Mavericks on top. Jamie Nelson, who assisted on the game-winner, scored in the second period.
Calla Frank made 15 saves for the Mavericks, who had 31 shots on goal..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.