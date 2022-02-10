MANKATO — Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington has announced that Oceane Asham has signed a letter of intent to attend Minnesota State next season.
Asham, a native of Portage La Prairie, Manitoba., played high school hockey for the Balmoral Hall Blazers from 2018-22 after competing as a freshman with the Central Plains Capitals.
As a freshman, Asham had 39 goals and 26 assists in 54 games as the captain of the Capitals and was named to the all-star team. This season, she has 22 goals and 12 assists in 32 games. She is also in her third season with Team Manitoba and made an appearance at the Team Canada Player-Selection Camp earlier this season.
Asham's father Arron spent 15 seasons in the National Hockey League, which included stops with the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers.
The Free Press
