Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A few rain showers early changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few rain showers early changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.