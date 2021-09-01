MANKATO — Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington has announced senior defenseman Anna Wilgren will be the team captain this season.
Senior forwards Brittyn Fleming and Claire Butorac and senior defenseman Jessica Kondas were named the alternate captains.
Wilgren will be the Mavericks’ captain for the second season. She has 11 goals and 30 assists in 88 games, which ranks third among Minnesota State defensemen.
Minnesota State’s season begins Sept. 24-25 when the Mavericks play Merrimack at North Andover, Maryland.
