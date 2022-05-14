ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Minnesota State women’s track and field team won the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, totaling 191 points over the three-day event.

MSU’s 4x100-meter relay team of Denisha Cartwright, Ja’Cey Simmons, Rose Cramer and Makayla Jackson won the meet at 45.48.

Cartwright set a meet record en route to the 100m hurdles title (13.28).

Jackson won the 100m dash with a meet-record mark of (11.47), and also set a school and meet record in the 200m dash (23.56).

Qualifying MSU athletes will return to action May 26 at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Allendale, Michigan.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you