ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Minnesota State women’s track and field team won the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, totaling 191 points over the three-day event.
MSU’s 4x100-meter relay team of Denisha Cartwright, Ja’Cey Simmons, Rose Cramer and Makayla Jackson won the meet at 45.48.
Cartwright set a meet record en route to the 100m hurdles title (13.28).
Jackson won the 100m dash with a meet-record mark of (11.47), and also set a school and meet record in the 200m dash (23.56).
Qualifying MSU athletes will return to action May 26 at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Allendale, Michigan.
