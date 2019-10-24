MANKATO — The Minnesota State wrestling team was ranked third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll, which was released Thursday.
St. Cloud State, which received eight first-place votes, was first, followed by Upper Iowa, Minnesota State, Augustana, Mary, Northern State, Minnesota State Moorhead, Minot State and Southwest Minnesota State.
The top returning wrestlers for Minnesota State include junior Kyle Rathman, senor Zach Johnston and senior Matthew Blome, who have each earned All-America honors.
Minnesota State opens the season Nov. 2, at the Rochester Community & Technical College Tournament at Rochester.
The Free Press
