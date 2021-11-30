MANKATO — Minnesota state men's hockey player Tanner Edwards was named Central Collegiate Hockey Association's Rookie of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Edwards, a forward, made his MSU debut against Lake Superior State last weekend, and got his first collegiate goal in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Lakers. On the weekend, Edwards was +1 and had one shot on goal.

The second-ranked Mavericks (12-4-0, 8-2-0 in CCHA) host Michigan Tech this weekend.

