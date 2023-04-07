MANKATO — Now former Minnesota State defenseman Jake Livingstone was named an ACHA/CCM Second Team West American the American Hockey Coaches Association announced Friday.
Livingstone, who signed with the Nashville Predators last week, made his NHL debut with the club Thursday.
He finished 2022-23 second on MSU in points (8-27—35) en route to being named CCHA Defenseman of the Year for a second consecutive season. In 111 career games, he finished with 80 points (21-59—80).
Livingstone is the tenth Maverick to be an All-American in the program’s Division I era.
Others include: Grant Stevenson (2002-03), Shane Joseph (2002-03), David Backes (2005-06), Matt Leitner (2014-15), C.J. Suess (2017-18), Zach Palmquist (2014-15), Daniel Brickley (2016-17), Marc Michaelis (2019-20), Dryden McKay (2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23) and Nathan Smith (2022-23).

