ALLENDALE, MICH. — Minnesota State's Connor McCormick earned second-team All-American honors in the hammer throw, finishing 11th with a throw of 60.29m at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday.
For McCormick, a senior, it was his second time being an All-American, after finishing 10th in the hammer throw at the 2019 NCAA outdoor meet.
In the women's meet, MSU's Makayla Jackson took 12th in the long jump with a top leap of 5.74m, also good for All-American honors.
The meet will continue Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.