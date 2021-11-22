MANKATO — Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association's Goaltender of the Week, it was announced Monday.
McKay posted shutouts in both of MSU's wins last weekend, 9-0 and 5-0 triumphs over St. Thomas. He made 22 saves in the two victories combined.
This is McKay's third time earning the weekly honor this season.
MSU's Jake Livingstone was named the CCHA's Defenseman of the Week for his efforts in the sweep of the Tommies.
Livingstone finished with five points — a goal and four assists — on the weekend. On the season, Livingstone ranks third among defensemen in the country with 15 points.
This is the first time Livingstone has been named player of the week.
Mavericks climb to No. 1
The Mavericks were the No. 1 ranked team in both major national polls Monday.
In the USCHO.com poll, MSU earned 38 first-place votes and 980 total points. The Mavericks were third in last week's poll.
Minnesota-Duluth came in at No. 2 with five first-place votes and 908 points.
MSU also topped the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, earning 25 first-place votes and 488 total points. The Mavericks were third in the poll last week.
The Bulldogs were ranked second, getting three first-place votes and 451 points.
The Mavericks (11-3, 7-1 in CCHA) play at Lake Superior State Friday and Saturday.
