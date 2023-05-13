Minnesota State's Ben Schmied was voted by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference coaches as the winner of the Outstanding Senior of the Year Award for men's track and field.
Schmied is a senior majoring in exercise science with a minor in athletic coaching while holding a 3.15 grade-point average.
Schmied has been a scoring member of seven conference championship teams and the 2022 cross country runner-up. He has won conference titles in the indoor 600-meter run and has five all-conference awards.
The Outstanding Senior of the Year Award is presented to a Northern Sun student-athlete who participates at their institution for four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to their team and the University.
