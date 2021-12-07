MANKATO — Minnesota State men’s hockey player Nathan Smith was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s Forward of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
Smith finished with four points in MSU’s weekend sweep of Michigan Tech, including the overtime game-winning goal in Friday’s 2-1 win. He’s tied for second in Division l with 26 points.
This is the second time this season Smith has been the league’s Forward of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.