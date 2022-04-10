Reports: Smith signs with Arizona
Minnesota State center Nathan Smith has reportedly signed an entry-level contract with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, according to CapFriendly and Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
The Winnipeg Jets, who selected Smith in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, traded his rights to Arizona last month.
Smith finished this season second in Division I with 50 points (19-31).
In 100 career games, Smith recorded 101 points (37-64—101).
The Free Press
