MANKATO — Minnesota State junior Jenny Vetter was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference offensive player of the year for women’s soccer, the league announced Thursday.
Bemidji State’s Jim Stone was named coach of the year, with Megan Dahl receiving defensive player of the year honors and Mason Schilling was named the top freshman. Alexis Wemhoff of Sioux Falls was named the top goalkeeper.
In 19 matches, Vetter, who was also named offensive player of the year in 2019, has scored 16 goals and assisted on three others. Vetter has seven game-winning goals this season, which ranks second in Division II, and 19 game-winning goals in her career, which is tied for first in program history.
Minnesota State’s Brynn Desens was named to the all-conference first team, while Libby Spangler, Kelly Friedrich, Mackenzie Rath, Maille Mathis and Nadia Lowery gained second-team honors.
