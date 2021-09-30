MANKATO — Minnesota State senior defenseman Anna Wilgren will be added to the residency roster for the U.S. Women’s National Team, USA Hockey announced Thursday.
The team will centralize in October at Blaine in preparation for the 2022 winter Olympics at Beijing.
The program will bring 28 players together to train and play in the months leading up to the Olympics. However, only 23 players will ultimately be selected for the Olympic team.
Wilgren is currently third on MSU’s all-time defensive scoring list with 41 career points.
The Free Press
