PHOTOS: Orange barrel season

It's going to be tricky getting around the Mankato area this summer as construction on major roadways and intersections will close them for a good portion of the summer.
A portion of Victory Drive, a major Riverfront Drive/Highway 14 interchange and most of Warren Street are being targeted for work, along with Main Street, eastern Adams Street and more.
MANKATO — A section of North Riverfront Drive between Good Counsel Drive and Augusta Drive will be closed to traffic during a monthslong recon…
MANKATO — Starting Monday, motorists may encounter lane closures on some section of Victory Drive, also known as Blue Earth County Road 82.