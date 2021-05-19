You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

PHOTOS: Orange barrel season

  • 1 min to read
PHOTOS: Orange barrel season

It's going to be tricky getting around the Mankato area this summer as construction on major roadways and intersections will close them for a good portion of the summer.

Warren Street construction

Equipment clogs Warren Street as construction continues on a section of the road near downtown. The reconstruction and redesign of Warren Street from Front Street to Val Imm Drive will take place until October.
Highway 14 roundabout construction

Workers dig near the Highway 14 overpass of Riverfront Drive as construction begins on a pair of roundabouts at the interchange.
Victory Drive construction

A backhoe rips up concrete as construction begins on a portion of Victory Drive near Hoffman Road.
Highway 60 construction

Workers dig along Highway 60 on the east end of Madison Lake as construction continues in earnest on a major road reconstruction project through the area. The first phase of the reconstruction from Highway 14 to Elysian is expected to last through July, with the second phase (Elysian to Waterville) lasting through October.
Highway 60 detour routes

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you