We took our car in to have the brakes looked at the other day and much to our delight, the mechanic said, and I quote, “Your brakes are fine. Tell whoever has been driving it to keep doing the same thing.”
That would be me and while it really wasn’t much of a compliment — I’ve always driven like Mrs. Magoo and I never ride the brakes — it made me smile all day long.
It also made me think about how rare true compliments are these days. I’m not sure if it’s because of social media, social distancing, or a general social lack of awareness, but people seem mighty fast to point out what is wrong with others and not nearly so swift to point out what’s right, or what’s appreciated.
I believe the thrill of getting complimented goes back to grade school when teachers put gold stars along with writing something nice like “WOW!” across the tops of our papers. Seeing that tangible proof that told you, and everyone else in your second-grade class, that yes, you did know how to spell or subtract or draw a nice picture of a bright red maple leaf because the teacher gave YOU a gold star that proved it. That kind of applause is hard to come by once you are past puberty.
I had a data entry job once that didn’t pay very well but enabled me to stay home with my kids when they were small. The job involved entering large batches of rebate coupons onto a floppy disk which should give you an idea of how long ago I had that job.
It was very easy to make at least a few mistakes per batch, but on the rare occasion when an error free batch was completed, the supervisor rewarded the worker with a stamp that said something along the lines of GREAT JOB or GOOD WORK or WAY TO GO.
While I knew my days as an at home data-entry person were limited, I still worked like the dickens to get one of those stamps. It’s a basic fact of human nature that if you feel appreciated, you’ll do even more so you can get another gold star or stamp or whatever it is that makes you glow a little.
The key is sincerity. While those stamped compliments weren’t much, they felt sincere. We’ve all known someone who passed out compliments like penny candy and the glow from those compliments lasted about as long as a piece of penny candy did too.
I recall something called The President’s Physical Fitness Test back in the 1970’s (it actually goes back to the Eisenhower administration and was phased out in the 2000s) where physical education classes across the country were encouraged to hand out gilt-edged certificates signed with a facsimile of the President’s signature to students who reached Presidential standards in pull ups, sit ups and other tortuous activities. (Rope climbing comes to mind, but that might be a little Post Traumatic Gym Class Memory confusing me.)
The most athletic kids in the class always got the certificates while the rest of us received “participant” awards — in other words, “Thanks for showing up,” which was still nicer than an “Are you kidding me?” certificate. It was around then I had a faint inkling that an award for doing nothing more than standing in the back of a gymnasium trying to avoid the teacher week after week really didn’t merit any kind of recognition.
Compliments don’t always have to be obvious. One of the oddest compliments I ever received was when someone told me my life was like if Bill Gates had only invented a pencil. The person who said that won’t win any Presidential Certificates for tact, but I understood what he meant — I’ll never be a mover or a shaker and maybe I should have studied a wee bit more in grade school/high school/college. I opted to take it as a compliment anyway. I like my life exactly how it is and, in the grand scheme of things, there is only one Bill Gates, but there are billions and billions of pencils.
Besides, he meant it sincerely and that’s what counts.
I think.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.