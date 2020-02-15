Death row inmate dies in hospital
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A death row inmate died Saturday at a hospital, California officials said.
John Abel — who was sentenced to death row for killing a man in 1991 during a robbery at a bank in Orange County — died Saturday morning at a hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. He was 75.
Skier dies while stuck in chairlift
VAIL, Colo. — A skier appears to have suffocated to death at a Colorado resort after he fell through an opening in a chairlift seat and became caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck, officials said.
Jason Varnish of Short Hills, New Jersey, died of positional asphyxia Thursday at Vail Mountain’s Blue Sky Basin area, according to Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis.
Iowa Democrats pick new chairman
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats on Saturday picked a legislator to serve as interim chairman of the state party, after the previous leader resigned following a meltdown in tabulating results from the lead-off presidential caucuses.
The party’s State Central Committee voted to install Iowa state Rep. Mark Smith, of Marshalltown, as interim chairman, replacing Troy Price, the Des Moines Register reported.
Smith is the minority leader of the Iowa House and was first elected in 2000.
Price received a standing ovation Saturday, the Register reported.
The Associated Press
