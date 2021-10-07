Junior Nathan Smith earned one of three spots on the CCHA’s preseason all-conference team and was also voted the preseason Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.
He finished second on the Mavericks with 25 points in 28 games last season and was a second-team All-WCHA selection.
Smith played his best hockey at the NCAA Tournament last year, scoring four goals in three tournament games, including two in MSU’s 5-4 loss to St. Cloud State at the Frozen Four.
He was drafted 91st overall in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets.
“To see his maturity both on and off the rink — we’re going to try and capitalize on that early this year,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of Smith at CCHA media day. “His standing in the locker room and the responsibilities that he’s going to take on as our No. 1 center ... he’s going to have a tremendous amount of responsibility from our coaching staff.”
