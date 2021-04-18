Nathan Smith earned second-team All-WCHA honors, finishing second on the Mavericks with 25 points.
Down the stretch, Smith was MSU's top center, playing huge minutes on a line with Julian Napravnik and Cade Borchardt. He scored four goals in MSU's NCAA Tournament run and was named to the all-tournament team at the Frozen Four.
Smith, a third-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets, put his NHL-caliber strength and tools on display all season.
“If you really want to upset Smitty, tell him he can’t work out. It’s as much as brushing his teeth and getting dressed in the morning. He needs his workout,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in February. “That’s a self-motivating quality of that young man."
