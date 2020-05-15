VA says it will keep using drug
WASHINGTON — Facing growing criticism, the Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday that it will not halt use of an unproven malaria drug on veterans with COVID-19 but that fewer of its patients are now taking it.
In responses provided to Congress and obtained by The Associated Press, the VA acknowledged that Secretary Robert Wilkie had wrongly asserted publicly without evidence that hydroxychloroquine had been shown to benefit younger veterans.
2 people, 14 dogs die in crash
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say two people and more than a dozen dogs died when a box truck transporting animals for a rescue group crashed in eastern Idaho.
They say the truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident reported early Friday on Interstate 15 near Shelley. The driver and a passenger, both from Phoenix, died of their injuries, along with 14 dogs.
Burr submits Russia report
WASHINGTON — Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr on Friday submitted the final report in the panel’s three-year Russia investigation to the intelligence community for a declassification review. The move came hours before he was to temporarily step aside as chairman of the panel.
The panel did not immediately release any of the findings and instead asked the intelligence community to quickly allow the release of a declassified version of the report.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.