Body in car dead before cops fired
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Police in west Alabama say a person whose body was found after a police shooting was dead before the officers fired.
Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones told the Tuscaloosa News that the driver had a dead body in a stolen car.
He did not identify either the dead person or the driver, who was taken into custody.
CBS, Direct TV talks collapse
Millions of DirecTV subscribers lost access to CBS programming late Friday after talks over a new distribution deal collapsed.
CBS Corp. and AT&T Inc., which owns DirecTV, failed to reach an agreement by an 11 p.m. Pacific deadline.
Without a contract in place, AT&T no longer had authorization to include CBS station signals in its television packages in more than a dozen cities.
It was not immediately clear how long the standoff would last.
Artists pull out over tear gas tie
NEW YORK — Seven artists have asked New York’s Whitney Museum to remove their work from its biennial showcase of American art over a museum board member’s ties to the sale of law-enforcement supplies including tear gas.
Four of the artists said in a letter published in Artforum on Friday that they refuse “further complicity with (Warren) Kanders and his technologies of violence.”
Kanders, owner of the Safariland Group, is vice chairman of the Whitney’s board.
The Associated Press
