Lawmaker: U.S. may look like S. America
PHOENIX — A veteran Arizona legislator is apologizing while defending herself from criticism for comments she made on immigration and birth rates.
The Phoenix New Times posted audio of a July 15 speech during which state Sen. Sylvia Allen said a flood of immigration and low birth rates among whites amid a lack cultural assimilation mean “we’re going to look like South American countries very quickly.”
The Republican from Snowflake, Arizona, who is white, also said the U.S. has to regulate immigration so the country can provide jobs, education, health care and other needs.
School shooter killed in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. — A man who was 11 years old in 1998 when he and a friend fatally shot four students and a teacher at their Arkansas middle school has died in a crash on a northeastern Arkansas highway, the State Police said.
Drew Grant, 33, who had legally changed his name from Andrew Golden and had been living in Jackson, Missouri, died at around 9 p.m. Saturday, television station KAIT reported.
US, Israel test defense system
KODIAK, Alaska — Israel and the United States completed a series of tests of the new long-range missile defense system in Alaska.
A spokesperson with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said in a statement the Arrow Weapon System testing including the successful interception of an “enemy” target. The tests were conducted at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak.
