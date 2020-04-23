Judge blocks Calif. ammo law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, issuing a sharply worded rebuke of “onerous and convoluted” regulations that violate the constitutional right to bear arms.
U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego ruled in favor of the California Rifle & Pistol Association, which asked him to stop the checks and related restrictions on ammo sales.
High court eases trademark defense
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is making it easier to get certain monetary awards in trademark infringement lawsuits.
The justices sided unanimously Thursday with a Connecticut company, Romag, in its lawsuit against fashion accessory company Fossil.
In 2002, Fossil signed an agreement to use Romag fasteners in its products. Romag later sued after learning that the factories Fossil hired in China to make its products were using counterfeit Romag fasteners.
Jet crash blamed on faulty hydraulics
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A loss of hydraulic pressure prevented a military pilot from controlling an F-16 jet that crashed into a warehouse last year just outside March Air Reserve Base in California, according to 22-page U.S. Air Force report obtained by the Riverside Press-Enterprise.
The pilot ejected and parachuted to safety before the Air National Guard F-16 slammed into the warehouse on May 16. There was no explosion and no serious injuries.
