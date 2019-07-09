Base still closed
after earthquakes
LOS ANGELES — A sprawling military base in the Southern California desert remains closed to non-essential personnel as damage assessments continue following last week's powerful earthquakes.
Spokeswoman Margo Allen said Tuesday that teams have so far surveyed just 10% of the 1,200 facilities at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. It's unclear when personnel and their families will be able to return.
Girl fell to death
from window on ship
MIAMI — An 18-month-old Indiana girl who fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico plunged from a window inexplicably left open in a children's play area, the family's attorney said Tuesday.
Police in Puerto Rico had said Monday that Chloe Wiegand apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands Sunday as he was holding her out of an 11th-floor window on the Freedom of the Seas.
Boiler caused
dorm explosion
RENO, Nev. — Nevada's state fire marshal says a small explosion in a basement boiler at a University of Nevada, Reno dormitory caused a natural gas leak that triggered a much larger blast last week, severely damaging two dorms and injuring eight people.
Fire Marshal Bart Chambers said Tuesday the initial explosion occurred Friday afternoon while a contractor was working on a boiler that had suffered mechanical problems and was shut down earlier last week. The cause of that first explosion remains under investigation.
—The Associated Press
Commented
