Co-founder of ALS
challenge dies at 37
YONKERS, N.Y. — A co-founder of the social media ALS ice bucket challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research, died Sunday at the age of 37, according to the ALS Association.
Pat Quinn was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2013, a month after his 30th birthday, the organization said in a statement announcing his death.
Police arrest boy
in mall shooting
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said Sunday.
Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting happened during a dispute Friday afternoon between two groups. He said four “innocent bystanders" suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other other people.
Scientists study cause
of whale calf's death
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — The National Park Service says scientists are trying to discover the cause of death of a whale calf belonging to “one of the rarest marine mammals” on earth after it was found stranded on a beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Biologists performed a necropsy on the North Atlantic right whale calf and took DNA samples Saturday. The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore posted news of the whale's death on its Facebook page.
Right whales are critically endangered.
