Archives altered anti-Trump images
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Archives said Saturday it made a mistake when it blurred images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibit on women’s suffrage.
The independent agency is charged with preserving government and historical records and said it has always been committed to preserving its holdings “without alteration.”
But the archives said in a statement Saturday “we made a mistake.” The archives’ statement came one day after The Washington Post published an online report about the altered images.
The archives said the photo in question is not one of its archival records, but rather was licensed for use as a promotional graphic in the exhibit.
Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman told the Post for its report that the nonpartisan, nonpolitical federal agency blurred the anti-Trump references “so as not to engage in current political controversy.”
The Associated Press
