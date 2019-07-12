PRIOR LAKE — Mankato National Post 11 managed just seven hits and no runs in a pair of losses Friday at the Gopher Classic baseball tournament.
In the opener, National lost 8-0 in six innings to Millard (Nebraska) West. Cam Stuve took the loss, pitching 5 1/3 innings. He gave up eight runs, but only three were earned, and he struck out two.
Lucas Warner had two hits, including a double, and Owen Casteel added a single.
In the second game, National lost 12-0 to DePere (Wisconsin). Warner and Michael McMahan each allowed six runs in the game.
Gabe Holland had two hits, and Ben Maes and Ben Anderson each had a single.
National (5-12) plays Brookings (South Dakota) at 9 a.m. today at Prior Lake.
Mankato American splits: Jackson Keller’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning pushed Mankato American Post 11 to a 5-4 victory over Monticello in the second game Friday at the Gopher Classic at Collegeville.
In the first game, American lost 11-3 in five innings to the Rochester A’s. Travis Noren took the loss, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in 41/3 innings.
Ryan Kuechle aand Dalton Dodge each had a hit and RBI.
Keller drove in three runs in the win against Monticello. Grant Hermer had an RBI and scored the winning run, and Logan Hermer had a hit and scored a run.
Jaeden Kenward pitched a complete game, giving up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
American (14-8) faces Brooklyn Center at 4:30 p.m. today at Collegeville, followed by a game against Sartell at 7 p.m.
