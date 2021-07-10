ST. PAUL — Wyant Fowlds went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for the Mankato National Legion baseball team in a 10-2 victory over Eagan Saturday at the Gopher Classic.
Louis Magers went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Luke Johnson and Nic Cook each had two hits and two RBIs.
Riley Bersaw allowed two earned runs over seven innings of work to get the victory.
National (13-4) plays Mitchell, South Dakota at 9 a.m., and Bellevue, Nebraska at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Paul.
