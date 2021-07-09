ST. PAUL — The Mankato National American Legion baseball team split a pair of games at the Gopher Classic Friday.
In a 6-4 loss to Rogers, Ethan Fox, Max Goertzen and Wyant Fowlds each had RBIs for Mankato.
Zander Dittbenner got the win in National’s 7-2 victory over Excelsior. Luke Johnson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two doubles, and Goertzen was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Mankato National (12-4) plays Eagan at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Gopher Classic at St. Paul.
