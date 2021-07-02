NEW ULM — Louis Magers surrendered no earned runs over 5 1/3 innings as Mankato National topped Marshall at the Upper Midwest Legion baseball tournament.
Magers 2 for 4 with a double, and Ethan Fox was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Hayden Mellen got the save for National.
National lost its first game to Eastview 18-5.
Magers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Braeden Smook went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the loss.
National (10-2) plays Plover, Wis. Saturday.
