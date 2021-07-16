MANKATO — The Mankato National Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Buffalo Friday night at ISG Field, winning 10-0 and losing 10-4.
Tanner Shumski tossed a shutout in the victory.
Braeden Smook went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Avery Stock and Max Goertzen also had two hits. Hayden Mellon hit a two-run inside-the-park homer.
In the loss, Mason Holmes finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Louis Magers had two RBIs.
National (20-5) plays Mankato American at 7 p.m. Saturday at ISG Field.
