SLEEPY EYE — Louis Magers tossed a complete game for Mankato National, allowing only two earned runs in a 7-3 victory over Mankato American in the Sub-District 2 playoffs Friday.
Luke Johnson went 2 for 4 with a two-run single for National, and Hayden Mellon also went 2 for 4.
For American, Jake Schreiber had an RBI.
National (23-7) plays New Ulm Gold at 11 a.m. Saturday. American plays the winner of Gold and National in the Sub-District 2 championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Free Press
