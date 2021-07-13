The Free Press
MINNETONKA — The Mankato National Legion baseball team won the 96-team Gopher Classic Tournament Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Field, the first time the team has won the tournament.
In a 5-1 win over Gillette, Wyoming, in the semifinals, Louis Magers went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, including a two-run homer. Max Goertzen finished with two hits and Nic Cook hit an RBI double.
Hayden Mellon allowed one earned run over seven innings to get the victory.
In a 4-1 win in the championship over Papillion, Nebraska, Ethan Fox went the distance, surrendering just one earned run.
Cook went 3 for 4 with a double, and Goertzen had two hits and an RBI. Avery Stock, Luke Johnson and Jacob Maes also had two hits.
National (19-4) will host Buffalo in a doubleheader Friday at ISG Field.
“They kept their focus. We played nine games in four days,” National coach Jamie Mulvihill said. “It’s just an amazing group and they kept gaining more and more confidence as we kept going.”
Willmar 8, Mankato American 1: Jacob Schreiber and Jared Grams each hit doubles in American’s loss.
American (17-7) plays Friday at Rochester.
