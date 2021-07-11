ST. PAUL — The Mankato National American Legion baseball team beat Mitchell, South Dakota 3-2 and East Bellevue, Nebraska 15-1 Sunday to advance to the final 16 of the Gopher Classic.
In the win over Mitchell, Tanner Shumski went 4 for 4, including a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Louis Magers allowed only one earned run over seven innings to get the win.
In the victory over East Bellevue, Magers and Avery Stock each finished with three hits, with National collecting 19 hits as a team. Max Goertzen hit a two-run inside-the-park homer.
Hayden Mellon got the win.
National (15-4) plays Bloomington in the Gopher Classic Monday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.