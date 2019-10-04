The NBA made one of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s biggest hopes a reality.
And a long-awaited debut in India went longer than planned.
T.J. Warren hit the shot that put Indiana ahead for good with 1:03 remaining, and the Pacers beat the Kings 132-131 in overtime on Friday in the first NBA game ever played in India.
The significance of the Kings-Pacers event was enormous for Ranadive, a native of India.
“This is a historic day, but for me it’s a dream come true,” Ranadive said at a news conference before the game in Mumbai. “I left Bombay when I was 17 years old and literally I had $50 in my pocket, so to come back here with my NBA team and also bring my friend (Indiana owner) Herb Simon with his team and to play an actual NBA game is beyond my wildest, wildest imagination.”
