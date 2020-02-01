After 36 years of art fairs and wiener dog races, Highland Fest is calling it quits.
The Highland Association Board of Directors posted the announcement on social media Friday night citing rising costs and higher demands on business owners as the main reasons for ending the neighborhood festival.
“It certainly was not an easy decision to make,” said James Farnsworth, spokesman for the association.
The free three-day festival in St. Paul’s southwestern neighborhood started as an art fair and over the years has grown to include a community picnic, beer garden, and live performances.
Farnsworth said the decision had been mulled by overburdened business owners for a few years, but a double whammy of expenditures and loss of funds made it impossible to go forward in 2020.
A new city policy requires event organizers to pay St. Paul police for overtime, a change that would nearly triple security costs for the festival from $9,000 to $25,000, he said.
That cost could be lessened in the future, he said, if the city would agree to subsidize some of it. But that would not happen in time for 2020, because the funding would have to be included in the city’s annual budget.
