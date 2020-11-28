ST. CLOUD — Coming into the season, Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington knew his team needed more offensive production.
And after scoring only three goals in the season’s first three games, the frustration was starting to mount. Especially after a 1-0 loss Friday night in which the Mavericks outshot St. Cloud State 36-12.
“It really was frustrating. We dominated the game and had the puck,” Harrington said of Friday’s game in a phone interview. “It was hard because we’d played so well in all parts of the game and we weren’t able to score.”
With the help of a top line that features a pair of freshmen, the Mavericks finally made good on their chances Saturday in a 4-2 WCHA win over the Huskies.
“Getting off to a start where two of our first three games are shoutouts, I think we were squeezing the sticks a little bit and wondering about our ability to score,” Harrington said. “It certainly gives us confidence, gives us encouragement that we can score when we see those go in.”
Freshman Jamie Nelson got the Mavericks on the board first at 11:54 of the first period, with assists going to Claire Butorac and fellow freshman Sydney Langseth.
After the Huskies tied the score at 1:41 of the second, Langseth gave MSU the lead back at 6:24 on an assist from Nelson. Nelson’s second goal at 3:38 of the third gave MSU a 4-2 lead that held. Assists went to Butorac and Langseth.
Nelson finished with two goals and an assist, while Langseth had a goal and two assists. Charlotte Akervick also scored for the Mavericks, and Butorac added two assists.
“We’ve seen that out of those two since we started practicing this year. ... In the first three games, there just wasn’t the reward for how hard they were working,” Harrington said of Nelson and Langseth. “We put them with Claire Butorac, and Claire’s a great 200-foot player and she’s relentless on the puck.
“Those three really seem to have a feel for each other ... they’re fun to watch.”
The Mavericks outshot the Huskies 42-23. Calla Frank made 21 saves in goal to get the win.
MSU (1-3) plays Friday at Bemidji State.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
