MANKATO — Another $18,500 in local grants were announced Friday by the Community Response Fund.
Funding was granted to the Blue Earth County Library and the North Mankato Taylor Library to provide learning materials to families staying at home; to the Committee Against Domestic Abuse to provide hotel rooms for victims of relationship violence; and to the Minnesota Council of Churches and Mankato Refugee Services for COVID-19 education and support for refugees.
The fund, which has now distributed more than $94,000, was established by the Mankato Area Foundation and the local United Way to provide financial support for local organizations addressing needs related to the pandemic.
