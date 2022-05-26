ST. PETER — Come July, anyone looking for live music can head to St. Peter if you're not already there. That’s where the inaugural run of the Minnesota Original Music Festival will take place.
“There's going to be an evening where we have jam sessions where musicians can fit in with groups,” event organizer Eli Hoehn said. “If you want to play jazz, you can get on to Patrick's on Third to sit in with a jazz group. If you want to play folk rock, you can go down to the Minnesota Square Park. And if you want to play bluegrass, you can go over to Eric Ouren’s instrument shop and bring your mandolin or fiddle or banjo and play some of bluegrass.”
The event, which runs July 18-24, will take place in venues all over town, including the park, the armory, Patrick’s and others. Musical acts include Charlie Parr, PK Mayo, Liz Draper, The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, Chris Gray, Miss Myra, Lucy Michelle and more.
In addition, the event will include workshops presented by musicians on topics such as songwriting and intellectual property.
They’ll also be doing a novel event called the 60-hour song challenge, where random musicians will be grouped up and tasked with creating an original song. That competition will be judged.
“The weeklong series of events hopes to promote Minnesota musicians that perform their own music and help connect Minnesota musicians and music lovers,” Hoehn said in a press release.
“We’re not here to make money. This is about identifying, facilitating and growing artists in Minnesota. It turns out that not all artists have the same access to resources. For me, the biggest draw is the potential for a lot of very creative people to be in the same place at the same time.”
Hoehn said he understood all along that planning an event like this would difficult.
"I've been told by people that it's too massive of an undertaking to do," he said, "and for some reason, I just have a hard time doing small projects."
While the festival lasts a week, more popular musical acts will perform on the weekend. That's when Parr, Liz Draper and others will perform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.