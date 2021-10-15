WASECA — A 57-year-old New Ulm woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 just south of Waseca Friday afternoon.
Deborah Kay Kuck was westbound in a 2008 Chevy Equinox at 4:40 p.m. when the vehicle entered the median and rolled just east of Highway 13 in Woodville Township, according to the State Patrol. Kuck, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mankato hospital.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.