There were 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed cases to 509 in the nine-county area, up from 488 a day earlier.
COVID-19’s overall toll in Minnesota continued its steady climb Thursday as the health department said 967 Minnesotans were now confirmed to have died from the disease, up 35 from Wednesday. It was the largest single-day increase in deaths reported since the pandemic began.
In south-central Minnesota, Nicollet County added eight new cases while Blue Earth County added four. Watonwan County had five new cases while Sibley County added two. Le Sueur and Waseca counties each added one new case Thursday.
The number of people currently hospitalized in the state rose to 606. However, the count of people now in intensive care fell to 242, down 18 from Wednesday and the lowest it’s been in several days.
Officials continue to pay close attention to the daily intensive care counts, a key metric, as they work to manage the spread of the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the state’s health care system.
They’ve said Minnesota’s two-month stay-at-home order helped buy time for the state to secure supplies and prepare for the expected surge in hospitalizations and ICU cases, which had been climbing this week.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said recently intensive care beds were filling up in the Twin Cities metro area. Officials said Tuesday that 87 percent of ICU beds in the metro area are now in use, much of that from COVID-19 cases, while other regions in the state still had available capacity.
Malcolm and other leaders continued to implore Minnesotans to stay vigilant and take the disease seriously. Counts of total cases — 22,947 as of Thursday — and deaths continue to climb even as Minnesota loosens more restrictions, potentially opening the door to greater community spread.
The state recently OK’d larger religious gatherings and agreed to let financially strapped restaurants and bars reopen for outside service with capacity capped at 50 guests.
Community spread is continuing and cases are not as isolated as people believe, Malcolm said, noting officials won’t know for two to three weeks the effects of the most recent moves to loosen curbs on businesses, religious ceremonies and other gatherings.
